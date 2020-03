Adams Oshiomhole has been suspended as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress by an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja.



This comes after a vote of no confidence by several top members of the party on his leadership style.

Under him, the APC had witnessed all sorts of crisis including losing a handful of states to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Oshiomhole is currently at loggerheads with governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, while the party is divided into factions in the state.