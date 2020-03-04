BREAKING: Tension As Police Take Over APC National Secretariat In Abuja

As at the time of this report the whereabouts of Oshiomhole was unknown.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

 

A detachment of armed policemen are currently laying siege to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja following the pronouncement by a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday asking Adams Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as National Chairman of the party.

At least about seven trucks, armoured tanks and water cannons were stationed outside the APC headquarters in Abuja when our correspondent visited the place on Wednesday evening.

A group of protesters were also sighted around the building but their mission was not known as at the time of this report.

The police, who arrived the scene, asked those not staff of the secretariat to vacate the building, leading to confusion and panic in the area.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

Acting National Secretary of the party, Victor Timbari Giadam, who briefed journalists on the development, said that the party would respect the court order. 

He noted that the National Working Committee would soon meet and give further clarification on the development.

He said, “The most important thing is that the party is going to respect the court order.”

As at the time of this report the whereabouts of Oshiomhole was unknown.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Insecurity: Northern Governors To Meet In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Delta, Escape With Rifles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Adjourns Case On Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Over SIM Card Used By Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Protest Rocks Kano Over Blasphemous Song, Police Arrest Singer's Parents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram US Government Offers $7m For Information Leading To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Boko Haram, Army In Gun Battle At Dambao
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah For Citizens Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Northern Governors To Meet In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Delta, Escape With Rifles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu Gets FBI's Award For Fighting Internet Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Iran Rejects American Aid To Combat Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Businessman For Alleged N21m Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad