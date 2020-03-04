BREAKING: Tension As Police Take Over APC National Secretariat In Abuja

A detachment of armed policemen are currently laying siege to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja following the pronouncement by a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday asking Adams Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as National Chairman of the party.

At least about seven trucks, armoured tanks and water cannons were stationed outside the APC headquarters in Abuja when our correspondent visited the place on Wednesday evening.

A group of protesters were also sighted around the building but their mission was not known as at the time of this report.

The police, who arrived the scene, asked those not staff of the secretariat to vacate the building, leading to confusion and panic in the area. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court

Acting National Secretary of the party, Victor Timbari Giadam, who briefed journalists on the development, said that the party would respect the court order.

He noted that the National Working Committee would soon meet and give further clarification on the development.

He said, “The most important thing is that the party is going to respect the court order.”

As at the time of this report the whereabouts of Oshiomhole was unknown.