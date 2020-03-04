Coronavirus: Turkish Airlines Bars Passengers From China, Four Other Countries

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

 

Nine days after importing Coronavirus into Nigeria through the airlifting of an Italian passenger, who tested positive to the deadly virus, Turkish Airlines has barred air travellers from five highly affected countries from boarding its aircrafts.

An advisory sent to several of its offices including in Nigeria, indicated that the airline had stopped any passenger, who had visited China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq and Italy in the last 14 days from boarding any of its flights.

The advisory insisted that any passenger, who had visited the aforementioned countries 14 days prior to their planned arrival to Turkey would be disallowed from entering or transiting through the country.

According to the advice, the decision was in accordance with the directive of Ministry of Health of Turkey.

It said, “In accordance with the decision taken by the Republic of Turkey's Ministry of Health to preserve the public health against Coronavirus, passengers, who have been to People’s Republic of China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq and Italy 14 days prior to their planned arrival to Turkey will not be allowed to transit through the country.

“We would like you to consider this while planning your travel and thank you for your attention.”

SaharaReporters, New York

