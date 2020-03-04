Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Delta, Escape With Rifles



Some gunmen have reportedly killed two mobile policemen in Delta State and carted away their service rifles, SaharaReporters has learnt.



The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened on Wednesday along Old Ekete Junction under Udu Local Government Area of the state.



"At about midnight, the gunmen stormed a night club and shot the two mobile policemen attached to the facility and killed them," one eyewitness stated.



Our correspondent also gathered that apart from the two policemen, a civilian was also killed in the process by the hoodlums.



The police in Delta is yet to confirm the incident despite calls and text messages to relevant officials by our correspondent.

