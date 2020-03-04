Magu Gets FBI's Award For Fighting Internet Fraud

Orilade said Magu received the award for his “unique role” in the joint field operation with the FBI code-named, “Operation Rewired” aimed at tackling the menace of cyber-crime.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigations has awarded Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, for his role in arresting some Internet fraudsters.

This was disclosed by spokesperson of the commission, Tony Orilade, on Tuesday.

According to Orilade, the operation resulted in the seizure of nearly $3.7m.

Amahdi Uche, the FBI legal attaché, who presented the award during a visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, commended Magu’s leadership and the commission for the concerted efforts in the fight against corruption.

“After a long race and crossing a certain finished line, we look back and see how far we have gone, and then come back together to say thank you very much for all your support in tackling the business email compromise menace across the world, not just in Nigeria, but across the world,” Uche said.

According to Uche, the EFCC, under Magu, had put in place efficient working collaboration leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of BEC across the globe.

He reiterated the need for more collaboration between the FBI and EFCC, noting that the bureau was “immensely pleased” with the assistance rendered by the commission.

“We come to present a few token of our appreciation in the form of citation and certificates from the FBI to the operatives who handled part of the BEC rewired operation,” he said.

Responding, Magu appreciated the FBI for deeming it fit to consider him and his team worthy of the award.

He said the exchange of intelligence with the FBI helped the commission in winning the fight against cyber-crime.

SaharaReporters, New York

