Nigeria Has One Doctor To 2,753 Patients —Health Ministry

He read the profile, which put the number of medical doctors registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria at 74,543; implying there are 36.3 medical doctors per 100,000 population.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's Minister of Health

Head of Human Resources at the Federal Ministry of Health, Shakuri Kadiri, has said that the country has one doctor to 2,753 patients.

Kadiri disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of the Nigeria Health Work Force Country Profile 2018 and handover of the Nigeria Health Workforce Registry by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other partners. 

WHO Nigeria Officer in Charge, Clement Peter,  said the registry and profile would ensure that health workforce information was readily available for evidence-based management and planning.

He said WHO, with funding from the Canadian Government, developed the prototype of the National Health Workforce Registry. 

He said the current registry had health workforce information for 10 states, stressing the need for the government and partners to support the scaling up of the registry to cover the remaining states as well as the federal departments, agencies, parastatals and private sector. 

Minister of Heath, Osagie Ehanire, said that government had been working to obtain accurate data on the existing health workforce in the country to facilitate human resource for health planning and thereby deliver efficient, effective and high quality health services to citizens.  

SaharaReporters, New York

