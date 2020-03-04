Sexual Harassment: Adamawa Varsity Sacks Two Lecturers

Two lecturers at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Adamawa State, have been sacked for alleged victimisation and sexual harassment.

The Information and Protocol Officer of the school, Aminu Gururmpawo, disclosed this in a press statement.

The two lecturers, Yakubu Bobboi and Toma Fulani Mbahi, were accused of harassing one C. A. Bathon, a master’s degree student in their department.

He said the termination of their appointments was with immediate effect.

Gururmpawo noted that the university also terminated the appointment of Bakari Girei of the registry department for alleged misappropriation of N1.1m.

“The governing council of Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola has at its 96th regular meeting held on Thursday 27th February 2020 approved the termination of appointments of three senior staff of the university.

“Two of the senior academic staff appointment was terminated for their involvement in acts of victimisation and sexual harassment.

“They are Dr Yakubu Bobboi and Dr Toma Fulani Mbahi both staff of the Department of Animal Science and Range Management and were penalised for their involvement in the victimisation and sexual harassment of one Miss C. A. Bathon, a Master’s student in the Department.

“While the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Bakari-Girei, Deputy Registrar, Registry Department, was also terminated for his role in the misappropriation of the University Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s (PTA) funds to the tune of One million, One hundred and Twenty thousand (1,120,000.00) Naira.”