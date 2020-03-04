Sultan Of Sokoto Calls For Special Prayers, Fast Over Coronavirus

The statement read in part, “We are worried and concerned about the spate of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) and disturbed by the threat it poses to life."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

 

The Sultan of Sokoto and leader of Muslim faithful in Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for special prayers and fast to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the country. 

A statement signed by Jama’atu Nasril Islam Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, on behalf of the Sultan, called on Muslims to observe strict adherence to personal hygiene to halt the spread of the disease.

The statement read in part, “We are worried and concerned about the spate of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) and disturbed by the threat it poses to life.

“Apart from China where the infection of the virus started, it spreads geometrically to other countries in the world, ranging from Europe, America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Nigeria inclusive.

“Each country is taking measures in curbing the plague of the Coronavirus by quarantining the suspiciously infected in order to avoid its spread, while the infected are being treated in special medical facilities.

“All Juma’ah (Friday prayers) and five daily congregational prayers’ Imams should mount strong advocacy and enlightenment campaign against the scourge and the epidemic nature of Coronavirus.

“They should include in their sermons and preaching the imperatives of taking serious precautionary measures of personal hygiene.

“JNI calls on all Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayer Imams to engage in special prayers during their sermons, preaching and other sessions for Allah’s quick intervention in wiping away the Coronavirus outbreak and all other diseases bedeviling humanity.

“JNI calls on the government at all levels, especially the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly the NCDC, to do the needful in protecting the health of the citizenry.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah For Citizens Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Turkish Airlines Bars Passengers From China, Four Other Countries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Italy Bans Kisses, Handshakes
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria Signs $18.2m Deal With Japan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Has One Doctor To 2,753 Patients —Health Ministry
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Protest Rocks Kano Over Blasphemous Song, Police Arrest Singer's Parents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram US Government Offers $7m For Information Leading To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Boko Haram, Army In Gun Battle At Dambao
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah For Citizens Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Northern Governors To Meet In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Delta, Escape With Rifles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu Gets FBI's Award For Fighting Internet Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Iran Rejects American Aid To Combat Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Businessman For Alleged N21m Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad