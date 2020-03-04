US Government Offers $7m For Information Leading To Shekau's Arrest

The United States Government through the US Department of State has announced that it would offer a reward of $7m to anyone with credible information that can lead to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, leader of terrorist group, Boko Haram.



On June 21, 2012, the US designated Shekau a “global terrorist” under executive order 13224.

Le Département d'État des États-Unis offre une #récompense pouvant aller jusqu'à 7 millions de dollars pour des renseignements menant à l'arrestation du #terroriste Abubakar #Shekau, chef de #Boko_Haram.

In a tweet by the Rewards for Justice Program, the counterterrorism rewards program of the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, said, “The United States Department of State offers a reward up to $7m for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist, Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram."This is not the first time the United States has placed a bounty of the same sum on Shekau, it did so in June 2013.