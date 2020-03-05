775 Lassa Fever Cases Confirmed Since Outbreak Started

Lassa Fever

The National Centre for Disease Control said that 775 persons in Nigeria have so far contracted Lassa Fever.

Of this number, 132 persons have died – a case fatality ratio of 17 per cent.

In its report: ‘An update of Lassa Fever outbreak in Nigeria,’ the agency said 3,054 suspect cases have been noted.

At least 30 states have reported suspect cases, while there are patients in 27 states.

This week, 11 persons died from the ailment, increasing the death toll to 132.

Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi are the parts of the country most affected by the virus.

Edo has the highest cases, which is 34 per cent followed by Ondo with 32 per cent, while Ebonyi has seven per cent.