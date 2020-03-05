Coronavirus: NCAA Threatens To Sanction Foreign Airlines Over Issuance Of Health Declaration Forms

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2020

 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has threatened to sanction any airline on regional and international flights that failed to issue passengers and crew members with health declaration forms following the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

NCAA observed that despite the ravaging nature of the disease, some airlines had failed to issue the forms to passengers, which would enable health workers know their medical status.

NCAA in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Sam Adurogboye, stated that it would not hesitate to sanction erring airlines henceforth.

He added, ''The Health Declaration forms (Passenger self-reporting forms) will be collected and evaluated by personnel of Port Health Services on arrival of passengers and crew members alike.

''Airlines are to collect the Health Declaration forms (Passenger self-reporting forms) from the Port Health Services at the various International Airports of the country."

Recall that no fewer than 158 passengers, who arrived the country with the Italian that imported Coronavirus into Nigeria aboard Turkish Airlines could not be traced till date following the submission of incorrect information by many of the passengers.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

