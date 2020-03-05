Corruption: ICPC Arraigns Gwarzo Over N12.8m Contract Scam



The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has arraigned former Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission, Mounir Gwarzo, over a N12.8m contract scam.

Gwarzo was arraigned alongside Principal Manager with the National Identity Management Commission, Ms Jamila Ahmad Muhammed, before Justice A. O. Adeniyi for allegedly engaging in the alleged scam.

The ex-SEC DG and Muhammed are facing a 14-count charge bordering on abuse of office and receiving gratification as public officers.

Gwarzo was charged on six counts for awarding several contracts to Outbound Investment Limited, a private company where he allegedly doubles as director even while he was DG of SEC.

On the other hand, Muhammed is facing an eight-count charge of gratification and abuse of office for running a private company while in the employment of government as her company, Outlook Communication Limited, was awarded contracts to the tune of N4, 372, 080 by SEC.

"The former SEC boss between December 2016 and March 2017 allegedly awarded contracts for the supply of 12 units of air-conditioners, 16, 000 litres of diesel and four units of refrigerators at the total cost of N8, 454, 000 to his own company.

"The air-conditioners and refrigerators were to be supplied to the Lagos Zonal office of SEC at the cost of N3, 499, 200, while a total of N4, 954, 400 was allegedly awarded for the supply of diesel to the headquarters on two occasions in February and March 2017 respectively," according to details from the charge sheet.

Both Gwarzo and Muhammed pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

Their counsel, O. A Dada and Sani Yusuf, respectively moved applications for their bail which was not opposed to by counsel to ICPC, George Lawal.

Justice Adeniyi, while ruling on the bail applications, granted each of the accused bail in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like sum.

Each of the sureties must be resident within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and must not be below the rank of a director in the employment of the Federal Government or the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The matter was then adjourned until April 22 and 23, 2020 for trial.

