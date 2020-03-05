I Was Forced To Adjust My Birthday Programme Over Coronavirus –Obasanjo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2020

 

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that he was forced to adjust events lined up to mark his 83rd birthday due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. 

He made the comments on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while addressing well-wishers. 

The former President said, “When we were thinking of this celebration, two programmes came to mind.

“One was to see what Asian countries have done to make their continent become what they have become, for instance, Malaysia, which was worse than us when we got independence; South Korea which was below us and Vietnam which was plunged into series of wars.

“We would have spent the day before yesterday and yesterday to really consider how the Asians have risen to greatness.

“And what lessons we could learn from them but because of Coronavirus, that programme was shelved. Some of them were not able to make it.”

