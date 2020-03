The Nigerian Senate has approved the $22.7bn loan requested by President Muhammadu Buhari after a heated debate that ended up in a closed door session.

The lawmakers after a closed-door session, which lasted about 45 minutes, approved the two-item recommendation of the Committee on Local and Foreign Loans.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, pledged that the loan would be used for projects that would improve the lives of Nigerians.