Ondo Governor Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law





Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has signed the bill establishing Amotekun into law.

This comes barely 24 hours after lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly passed the bill into law.

Speaking while signing the law, Governor Akeredolu said the regional security outfit established to tackle insecurity in the South-West region would be devoid of any "political colouration".

According to him, Amotekun Corps would also be made to complement roles played by existing security agencies in the state in combating crime in society.

Akeredolu said, "The Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the South-West region.

"For the umpteenth time, Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complementary efforts by the governors of the South-West to engender unity, peace and security."

While reiterating that the corps would not be used for political purposes, Akeredolu explained that the regional security outfit does not have any business at political rallies.

