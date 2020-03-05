Woman In Court For Assaulting Neighbour

Shakirudeen, 34, is facing a charge of assault to which she pleaded not guilty.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2020

A woman, Sherifat Shakirudeen, has been docked before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly pouring urine on her neighbour's face.

The prosecutor, Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 6:00am on January 15, 2020 at No.15 Adeseke Street, Oworonshoki area of Lagos. 

Osuji said the defendant assaulted the complainant, Okon Bassey, by pouring urine on him. 

He said that the defendant and the complainant had a misunderstanding and that instead of resolving it, the former poured urine on the latter while he was preparing to go out. 

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. 

The Magistrate, M. O. Ope-Agbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Agbe, who said that the surety must be gainfully employed, thereafter adjourned the case until March 19 for trial. 

