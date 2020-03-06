Activists, Friends Hold Procession For Abuja Journalist, Alex Ogbu, Killed By Police





Tears flowed freely as activists, family members and friends gathered on Thursday night at Julius Berger Bus-stop, Abuja, to hold a candlelight procession in honour of journalist, Alex Ogbu, killed by the police.

Ogbu was felled by police bullet on January 21, 2020 while covering a protest by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria over the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in Abuja.



Speaking during Thursday's procession, Kunle Wiseman said activists and civil society groups would not stop to demand the prosecution of the policeman, who fired the shot that killed Ogbu.

Wiseman said, "We want to tell the world that till date despite the autopsy that confirmed that Alex Ogbu was gunned down and murdered by the police, officers attached to Utako Police Station are yet to be brought to book.

"The police have not yielded to one of our demands that compensation should be paid to the wife, child and family members.

"We want to say that the police does not have right to use live arms against protesters."

The mourners called on Nigerians and people of conscience to stand up for justice for the deceased and speak up against the brutality of the police using live ammunition on protesters.

Wife of the deceased, Francisca, vowed to continue with the ideal and legacy of fighting for humanity and freedom left behind by her husband.

She said, "I call on Nigerians to join me, I need your support because I cannot do it alone.

"Today I am a widow but tommorow it can be anybody.

"Until we stand up and say no to injustice and unlawful killings, nothing will change in this country."

The activists vowed to on March 10 present a formal petition to the leadership of the National Assembly, National Human Rights Commission and other rights organisation to draw attention to the issue.

Recall that the police in an attempt to cover up the crime tried to change the narrative by claiming that the late Ogbu fell and hit his head on a stone while trying to flee the protest by IMN members.