Activists, Friends Hold Procession For Abuja Journalist, Alex Ogbu, Killed By Police

Ogbu was felled by police bullet on January 21, 2020 while covering a protest by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria over the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020



Tears flowed freely as activists, family members and friends gathered on Thursday night at Julius Berger Bus-stop, Abuja, to hold a candlelight procession in honour of journalist, Alex Ogbu, killed by the police. 

Ogbu was felled by police bullet on January 21, 2020 while covering a protest by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria over the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in Abuja. 
 
Speaking during Thursday's procession, Kunle Wiseman said activists and civil society groups would not stop to demand the prosecution of the policeman, who fired the shot that killed Ogbu.

Wiseman said, "We want to tell the world that till date despite the autopsy that confirmed that Alex Ogbu was gunned down and murdered by the police, officers attached to Utako Police Station are yet to be brought to book.

"The police have not yielded to one of our demands that compensation should be paid to the wife, child and family members. 

"We want to say that the police does not have right to use live arms against protesters."

The  mourners called on Nigerians and people of conscience to stand up for justice for the deceased and speak up against the brutality of the police using live ammunition on protesters.

Wife of the deceased, Francisca, vowed to continue with the ideal and legacy of fighting for humanity and freedom left behind by her husband. 

She said, "I call on Nigerians to join me, I need your support because I cannot do it alone. 

"Today I am a widow but tommorow it can be anybody. 

"Until we stand up and say no to injustice and unlawful killings, nothing will change in this country."

The activists vowed to on March 10 present a formal petition to the leadership of the National Assembly,  National Human Rights Commission and other rights organisation to draw attention to the issue. 

Recall that the police in an attempt to cover up the crime tried to change the narrative by claiming that the late Ogbu fell and hit his head on a stone while trying to flee the protest by IMN members. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Falana Slams Malami For Claiming Sowore Was Released On Compassionate Grounds
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Boko Haram Suspects Captured And Interrogated By Authorities
Boko Haram Captured Boko Haram Suspects Threatened And Interrogated By Authorities
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: International Rights Group Says Activist Being Attacked For Speaking Truth To Power
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion #BringBackOurGirls: All Of Us Are Experts, Activists, But How Many Are Parents?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Meriam Ibrahim Remains In A Legal Limbo In Sudan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Oil Doom: Communities Paying The Price Of Centenary Nigeria By Yinka Adeparusi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Three New Suspected Coronavirus Patients Undertake Test In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South-South Governors To Establish Regional Security Outfit
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: ICPC Arraigns Gwarzo Over N12.8m Contract Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Employee Reveals How N200m Was Moved For Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Forced To Adjust My Birthday Programme Over Coronavirus –Obasanjo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram US Government Offers $7m For Information Leading To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Approves President Buhari's $22.7bn Loan Request
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion “E ku Corona O” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Are We Having Funeral Of APC So Soon? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Social Media Bill And Trouble With Democracy In Nigeria By Adebayo Raphael
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad