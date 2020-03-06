All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party

Members of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State have expressed support for a court order directing Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as National Chairman of the party.

The party supporters expressed their thoughts in Yola, the state capital, during a demonstration on Thursday evening, urging the leadership of the APC to expel the former Edo State governor from the fold.

Leader of the youth caucus, Mohammed Bappare, who spoke during the peaceful march, blamed the party's loss in Adamawa State during the last election to Oshiomhole's leadership style.

He said, "It has never been this bad for any political party in history, more so, a ruling party for that matter.

“In Adamawa, our party lost the state to the Peoples Democratic Party because of Oshiomhole's poor judgment.

“The same situation was witnessed in Zamfara and Bayelsa, this has never happened to any party; and if he (Oshiomhole) is allowed to continue, our party will be nowhere by 2023.”

In a letter addressed to the National Working Committee of the APC, the protesting members applauded the court decision suspending Oshiomhole as chairman of the party.

A court had on Thursday issued an order directing Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as National Chairman of the party.

In a twist of event, another court in Kano issued an order setting aside the earlier ruling of the FCT High Court in Abuja, which announced his suspension.

Oshiomhole has fallen out of favour with top stalwarts of the APC and has become sworn enemies with former ally and Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.