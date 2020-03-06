Court Bars Commission From Investigating Emir Of Kano

The Federal High Court in Kano has restricted the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

Justice Lewis Allagoa gave the interim order stopping the state anti-corruption commission from investigating Sanusi in an alleged land racketeering of about N2m months after another court exonerated him in a corruption case of N3.4bn brought before the court by the same anti-corruption commission.

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by Dikko amd Mahmoud on behalf of the Kano Emir, Justice Allagoa ordered all parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

Others in the suit include Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, and Attorney-General of the state, Ibrahim Mukhtar.

Justice Allagoa then adjourned the case until March 18, 2020 for hearing.