Court Bars Commission From Investigating Emir Of Kano

Justice Lewis Allagoa gave the interim order stopping the state anti-corruption commission from investigating Sanusi in an alleged land racketeering of about N2m months after another court exonerated him in a corruption case of N3.4bn brought before the court by the same anti-corruption commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020

 

The Federal High Court in Kano has restricted the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

Justice Lewis Allagoa gave the interim order stopping the state anti-corruption commission from investigating Sanusi in an alleged land racketeering of about N2m months after another court exonerated him in a corruption case of N3.4bn brought before the court by the same anti-corruption commission.

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by Dikko amd Mahmoud on behalf of the Kano Emir, Justice Allagoa ordered all parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

Others in the suit include Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, and Attorney-General of the state, Ibrahim Mukhtar.

Justice Allagoa then adjourned the case until March 18, 2020 for hearing.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South-South Governors To Establish Regional Security Outfit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Iranian Minister Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The Igbo Amotekun Must Not Be Convoy By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The UNILAG Leviathan, Dr. Wale Babalakin, Bears His Fangs Again By Dele Ashiru
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Vatican Records First Case of Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South-South Governors To Establish Regional Security Outfit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Lagos Demolition: Road Transport Workers Urge State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, To Relocate Them
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Togo Confirms First Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Inspector Arrested In Bayelsa For Killing Wife Over Child Custody
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad