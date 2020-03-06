Five Students, Teacher Kidnapped In Niger

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020

 

Five students and a teacher have been kidnapped by gunmen from a private boarding school in Mariga Local government Area of Niger State.

The affected students were taken from Tular Academy at Moruba area of the state where one of them managed to escape.

The Niger State Police Command said the attack took place late on Sunday but for lack of communication it only got the information late on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of police in the state, Adamu Usman, has led a combined team of police and military personnel to the affected school.

According to Usman, the bandits had taken advantage of poor communication network to attack the school.

He said, “We have since deployed Special Technical Squad and Armed Anti-Kidnapping Squad to identify areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.”

SaharaReporters, New York

