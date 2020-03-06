Gunmen Kidnap 80-year-old Mother Of Bayelsa Local Government Chairman

Madam Beauty Nimiyigha, 80-year-old mother of Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Uropaye Nimiyigha, was on Thursday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The octogenarian was seized at about 11.40pm at her Agudama-Ekpetiama country home in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The five-man gang, according to eyewitnesses, stormed the area in a Nissan Pathfinder SUV and shot sporadically in the air to scare residents away before swooping on their target.

They were said to have taken their victim to Amassoma waterside where they abandoned their car and disappeared into the creek in a waiting speedboat.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the abduction.

He said, “On Thursday, March 5, 2020 at about 2340 hours, five unknown gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, kidnapped one Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha, 80 years, and escaped into the creeks.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and to rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing.”