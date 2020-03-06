Labour Threatens Strike Action In Bauchi Over Non-payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage

The labour union bemoaned government for halting negotiations over the payment of the new minimum wage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020

 

The organised labour in Bauchi State has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike action over the refusal of the state government to begin the payment of N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Danjuma Kirfi, who spoke on behalf of the organised labour after a joint executive council meeting of the union said they were giving a 21-day ultimatum to government to resume negotiations with the union or risk workers embarking on indefinite strike action.

He said, “The organised labour calls on government to restore negotiations without further delay.

“That failure to conclude negotiations within the shortest period of time, the leadership will not guarantee the industrial atmosphere in the state.

“That government is hereby given 21 days ultimatum within which to conclude negotiations and implement the new national minimum wage in the state.

“The union resolved that if nothing was done after the ultimatum, they would embarked on industrial action.”

He explained that while the government had started paying workers the minimum wage from grade levels 01 to 06 whose salary is not up to N30,000, workers from grade levels 07 to 14 are yet to begin to receive their consequential adjustment in their monthly salary. 

Kirfi urged the state government to immediately commence negotiation as he charged workers in the state to gear up for an industrial action hinging on the actions of the government.

SaharaReporters, New York

