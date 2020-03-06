Lagos Demolition: Road Transport Workers Urge State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, To Relocate Them

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, have appealed to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to relocate them to another park after the one they used before now was demolished by the government.

The park was demolished on March 1 by the state government following claims of increased criminal activities in the area.

The Branch Chairman and Managing Director of AA Motors, Prince Ajele Abayomi, while addressing journalists on Friday, said that members of the park recently spent over N20m to fix roads leading to their offices.

According to Abayomi, the demolished park accommodates over 50 vehicles belonging to AA Motors, Yare Motors, Lamb of God Motors, Libra Motors, Prince Line, and so on.

He said that while the government announced that they gave a notice of evacuation to all users of the park, the notice was not formally communicated to them.

He added that the operation was carried out before the expiration of the seven days.

He said, “There was no formal information, they didn't notify us, and we only noticed that on Tuesday they pasted stickers around our offices, requesting that we leave within seven days.

“On Sunday, which is the fifth day, they carried out their operation.

“We operate from here to various states across Nigeria, since the demolition exercise took place, most residents in this area have found it difficult to access various states.

“We are appealing to the governor, if they can provide for us space to accommodate 50 buses, so that we can carry out our operations without causing traffic.”

Speaking further, Abayomi stated that the branch executives had made efforts to meet the Commissioner for Transport and Director of Physical Planning for engagement and possible solution.