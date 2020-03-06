Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020

 

Despite a court order obtained by the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, setting aside his suspension, armed policemen on Friday sealed the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Both staff and journalists, who arrived at the secretariat, were turned back by heavily-armed policemen at the place.

The police also condoned off the entire road leading to the secretariat.

SaharaReporters gathered that the large presence of security personnel at the place was aimed at preventing Oshiomhole from coming near the secretariat. 

As at the time of filling this report, administrative activities at the secretariat had been grounded.

A court had on Thursday issued an order directing Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as National Chairman of the party.

In a twist of event, another court in Kano issued an order setting aside the earlier ruling of the FCT High Court in Abuja, which announced his suspension.

Oshiomhole has fallen out of favour with top stalwarts of the APC and has become sworn enemies with former ally and Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

