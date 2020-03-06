Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases In Lagos Test Negative



The three persons suspected to have been infected with the Coronavirus in Lagos has been confirmed negative.

This was revealed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who also said that they had all been discharged.

The suspected persons came into the country from France, England and China after which they were isolated and tested.

"All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged," he tweeted.