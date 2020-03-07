APC Denies Scheduling Emergency National Executive Committee Meeting

The All Progressives Congress has refuted reports that it will be convening an emergency National Executive Committee meeting to solve its ongoing intra-party leadership crisis.

The party in a statement jointly signed by Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser; Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary; and Waziri Bulama, National Secretary; also denied the notice issued by Acting National Secretary, Chief Victor T. Giadom, claiming that Giadom does not have the power to convene a NEC meeting.

In the fresh statement, the APC stated that the conditions for which a national executive committee meeting could be convened as provided by Article 25(B)(i) and (ii) of the APC constitution is yet to be met. See Also Sahara Reporters Intra-party Crisis: APC To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting

“The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less than 14 days’ notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this constitution, the National Working Committee may summon an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven days’ notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.

“The National Working Committee, therefore, disassociates itself from the said illegal and unauthorised notice of meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“Members of the National Executive Committee and the totality of the members of our great party are, therefore, requested to ignore the said notice and/or invitation as a product of mischief that should not be given any probative value.

“The National Working Committee shall continue to protect our constitution and convene its meetings and the National Executive Committee meetings, in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution,” the statement reads.