Eleven NYSC Members To Repeat Service Year In Ondo



Eleven members of the National Youth Service Corps are to repeat their service year in Ondo State.

Also, five members of the corps had their service year extended for various offences.

Grace Akpabio, Coordinator of NYSC in Ondo State, who disclosed this at the passing out parade of the latest batch, said the erring corps members were sanctioned for breaching the scheme's rules and regulations.

Mrs Akpabio revealed that 1, 777 corps members completed the scheme in the state, with three of them receiving state awards for their outstanding performances during the service year.

She said, “I want to admonish you to be extraordinarily kind, selfless, devoted, and be hardworking and also creative from what you have learnt from your service year.

”I want to also remind you that during the orientation course, you were adequately informed that NYSC will reward excellent and outstanding performance.

“However, five corps members would have their service extended for various offences while 11 members, who absconded from service, would have to repeat the service subject to the approval of Directorate Headquarters, Abuja."

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in his address to the corps members, asked them to be more creative and entrepreneurial in the pursuit of their goals.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Mr Dotun Owanikin, appreciated them for their various contributions to the development of the state.

He said, "We have some of you who distinguished themselves during this one year service by embarking on laudable projects

"The state government will ensure that those legacy are sustained and built upon so as to motivate other corps members still serving in the state."

