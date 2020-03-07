Indonesia Returnee Arrested For Murder Of Cleric In Imo

The police in a statement on Saturday said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested one Charles Nnanna, who had been at large over the murder of the victim.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2020

 

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Reverend father Cyriacus Onunkwo  in Omuma under Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Reverend Okonkwo was kidnapped in September 2017 while planning the burial of his father.

He was killed by gunmen and his body found a day later at Omuma.

The police said the suspect was the last of the four-man gang that committed the alleged crime.

According to the statement by the command, investigation revealed that the suspect fled to Indonesia immediately after the crime and based on credible intelligence, he was arrested during his traditional wedding ceremony a few days ago in Imo State

The command said that Nnanna has confessed to the crime as well as his role in the operation and will be prosecuted accordingly.

