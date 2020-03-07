Intra-party Crisis: APC To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting

While Oshiomhole is yet to accept the order of the court, the party secretariat has been placed under heavy security. He has also appealed the order as the party promised to abide by the order of the court. In bid to control the rising heat, the party has called for an emergency NEC meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2020


Following a court order removing Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, the National Executive Committee of the party has scheduled an emergency meeting.

While Oshiomhole is yet to accept the order of the court, the party secretariat has been placed under heavy security.

He has also appealed the order as the party promised to abide by the order of the court.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

In bid to control the rising heat, the party has called for an emergency NEC meeting.

The meeting was announced by the acting National Secretary, Chief Victor T. Giadom.

The meeting is scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

In his announcement, he said, "All NEC members to attend the emergency meeting in line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the constitution of the party."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Bars Commission From Investigating Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Pastor, Wife Jailed In United Kingdom For Sexually Abusing Children
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Bars Commission From Investigating Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Iranian Minister Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Lagos Demolition: Road Transport Workers Urge State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, To Relocate Them
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Inspector Arrested In Bayelsa For Killing Wife Over Child Custody
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion The UNILAG Leviathan, Dr. Wale Babalakin, Bears His Fangs Again By Dele Ashiru
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses Ex-INEC Chair, Maurice Iwu’s Application To Transfer Case To Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South-South Governors To Establish Regional Security Outfit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad