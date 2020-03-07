Justice For Sale: Babalawo, Notorious Police Officer Extorting, Dehumanising Poor Nigerians

Supro Jimoh aka 'Babalawo'

More details have emerged as to the real person and character of Supro Jim widely known as Babalawo within the police circle in Lagos, where his notoriety is almost second to none.

Babalawo is currently a senior police officer at the Anti-Cultism Unit in Gbagada, Lagos, where a lot of Nigerians are often times unjustly incarcerated. See Also Sahara Reporters Justice For Sale (I): Inside Lagos Anti-Cultism 'Illegal' Detention Centre

A recent investigation by SaharaReporters revealed the ‘beast’ living inside this particular policeman. Apart from collecting over N70,000 from one Nurudeen Usman, a victim of street raid, Babalawo also kept the young man in a detention cell for nine days until his family members were able to pay for the bribe he demanded.

Babalawo was caught on camera by SaharaReporters. Babalawo collecting bribe

In fact, new information gathered on this particular policeman by our correspondent reveals that he was even more brutal while he served under the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos.

Olufemi Bisuga, a lawyer who has had dealings with the notorious police officer, said that Babalawo was not only feared by civilians – even colleagues at SARS Ikeja avoided his wrath as much as possible while he served there. He was a bone crusher.

“He arrested a client of mine then when he was with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over purely contractual issue. Babalawo

“He was all about the money to settle him. I am surprised he has not changed,” he said.

During SaharaReporters investigation, Babalawo initially insisted he would collect N200,000 before he granted bail to Usman.

Apart from Usman, he also took huge sums from relatives of others whose cases were under his direct supervision.

Sadly, the Lagos State Police command has kept mum despite the severity of allegations and evidences against Babalawo. Supro Jimoh aka 'Babalawo'

Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, told our correspondent on Thursday that he “will get back” after the investigation was published and shared with him.



