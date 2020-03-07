One Dead As Bank Collapses In Lagos





One person has been confirmed dead as a Keystone Bank undergoing renovation collapsed in Lagos.

The bank, located at Palmgrove axis of the state, caved in with the labourer trapped in it on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, said that the agency was on the ground trying to recover the remains of the dead person.

He said, "An unidentified man was killed in the collapse. Our men are currently at the Keystone Bank."

As at the time of this report, officials of LASEMA, police, Lagos State Building Control Agency have cordoned-off the area with operations still ongoing.

