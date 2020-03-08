BREAKING: Convoy Of Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Kills Man In Owo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2020

 

The convoy of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has killed a middle-age man in Owo area of the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that a driver in the convoy of the governor on high speed rammed into the man and crushed him to death. 

Sources confirmed that the victim was a close relation to Mr Bob Aladeniyi, a popular musician in Owo town.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 8:30pm on Sunday close to a technical college near Akeredolu's campaign office in Owo.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governor was coming from Oka Akoko and heading to Akure, the state capital, when the incident occurred.

The source said, “The governor was coming from Akoko where he went to receive some new members of APC when his convoy caused the accident.

“The victim died on the spot and the governor's convoy had to speed off with his crew to Akure while the people were shouting.

“The people had to block the road this night to show their grievances over the incident.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

