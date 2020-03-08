Irate Youth Attack Governor Uzodinma In Imo

Angry youth in Ohaji community in Imo State have vented their anger on the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, harassing and hurling insults at him.

The governor, who was to attend a function in the community, had to be immediately evacuated from the area by security operatives after the irate youth smashed the rear windshield of his official vehicle.

“Youths of Mmahu community upon sighting the governor’s convoy started shouting “Onye Oshi vote, Onye Oshi vote”.

“They were throwing bottles and weapons at the bulletproof SUV of the governor,” a source, who witnessed the incident, told Vanguard.

Uzodinma came into office after a Supreme Court judgment on January 14, 2020 sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as governor of Imo State.

Since that period, the state has witnessed all sorts of crisis with supporters of Uzodinma and Ihedioha breathing down each other’s throats.