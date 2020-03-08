Nigerian Footballer Slumps, Dies During Match In Nasarawa

The incident took place during a match between his team and Katsina United in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2020

Chineme Martins, a defender with Nasarawa United FC, has died after slumping on the field.

Martins was rushed to a hospital after he was attended to by medics on the field but was pronounced dead couple of minutes later.

Confirming Martins’ death, Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, said the league regrets the passing of the young man in his prime.

Dikko also called for a full autopsy to reveal the real cause of the player’s death.

He said, “We commiserate with Nasarawa United and the immediate family of the late player.

“It is hoped that the findings of the autopsy would inform subsequent measures, if any that has not been addressed by the existing standard procedure.”

The LMC stated that it would engage the club and the player’s family to offer support and succour.

SaharaReporters, New York

