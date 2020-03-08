Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus In Edo Test Negative

The Edo State Government has said that persons suspected to have been infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the state tested negative after laboratory examination.

The state government in a statement by Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said they had put in place measures to keep the people from being infected with the deadly virus.

The government also urged resident to disregard any fake news rising from the social media without authentication from the state’s ministry of health.

The statement reads, “At the moment, we want to inform the general public that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Edo State.

“The Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, in his last update said for the last suspected case which was presented at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, samples were taken to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, which tested negative to COVID-19.

“All suspected cases of COVID-19 whose samples were sent to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) from Edo State also tested negative to the virus.

“The state government has taken proactive measures to ensure that we protect our people and guard against the spread of the virus to the state.”