Church Member Accuses Bishop Oyedepo’s Younger Brother Of Assault, Harassment

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

 

A member of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Nosa Aigbogun, has called for help over what he describes as the continued harassment he and other members of the church at the Uwasota, Benin Branch, have been facing at the hands of Pastor Gideon Oyedepo.

Aigbogun said he was the latest person to be slapped by the pastor, who is the younger brother to General Overseer of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to him, Oyedepo, who is the presiding/resident pastor of the Uwasota Branch of the church, had turned himself to an emperor and now tormenting the lives of members for no reason.

Narrating his ordeal while still recuperating from a physical attack by the pastor, Aigbogun said he feared for his life especially if the excesses of the younger Oyedepo was not urgently curbed.

He said, “I want concerned authorities to save us from him (Gideon Oyedepo).

“We have received enough slaps. We are begging his elder brother, Bishop David Oyedepo, to save us from the emperor before it’s too late.

“Since his arrival in our branch, he has slapped two persons and keeps saying that nobody can do him anything. He has turned the branch to something else.

“He called for unit meeting on Sunday, and I was part of those that attended. He was talking about how he will dissolve the unit and all of a sudden, he turned to me and started calling me devil, idiot.

“Before I realised what was happening, he slapped me and said there was nothing I could do to him. He went on to say that he had been planning to deal with some of us in the church.

“Though I wanted to retaliate, other church members pleaded with me not to and I restrained myself.

“But later, his personal assistant brought in soldiers who claimed they were from Supply and Transport Barrack.

“I had to hide myself but they found and ordered me to follow them. When I asked where they were taking me to, they beat me up mercilessly.

“I have reported the case at Okhoro Police Station. All I want is justice in this matter.”

Calls and text messages sent to the pastor in question by our correspondent for him to respond to the allegation were not responded to.

Aigbogun is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Benin.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

