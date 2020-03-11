First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Ivory Coast

The case involved a 45-year-old man, who had recently travelled to Italy, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

 

Ivory Coast has recorded its first case of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The case involved a 45-year-old man, who had recently travelled to Italy, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The patient, according to the government, was being treated at a hospital in Abidjan, the capital, and he is said to be in a stable condition. 

Ivory Coast is the eighth country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm a case after Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa announced six new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed case of the COVID-19 to a total of 13 in Africa.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic, urging countries to “double-down” on their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

“WHO is deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the #Coronavirus spread, severity and inaction, and expects to see the number of cases, deaths and affected countries climb even higher. Therefore, we made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

Latest data indicates more than 118,000 cases of infection in 114 countries, and 4,291 deaths – a 13-fold increase outside China in the past two weeks, and a threefold rise in the number of affected countries.

While 81 countries have not reported any cases of the virus, 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria Signs $18.2m Deal With Japan
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Factsheets & Guides: What Is Ebola?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Ebola Outbreak Has Proven Why Africa Will Likely Continue To Be Underdeveloped By Chinedu George Nnawetanma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Illegal Guinean Miners Cause Ebola Scare In Northern Ghana
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Storm Palace, Attempt To Evict Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Emir Sanusi Deposed: Sultan Sa'ad, Shehu El-Kanemi's Turn Loading By Obinna Akukwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Names Sanusi Chancellor Of State University
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Okays Forfeiture Of Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Property
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Ten Aides Of Ganduje In False Assets Declaration Saga
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kano Lawmakers Disagree Over Report Recommending Emir Sanusi’s Removal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education UNILAG ASUU Warns Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin, Not To Visit Institution Again
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Church Member Accuses Bishop Oyedepo’s Younger Brother Of Assault, Harassment
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Have Power To Dethrone Anybody –Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Okada Ban: Lagos Government Orders Arrest Of Military Officers Riding Motorcycle Commercially
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Hand In Sanusi’s Removal –Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad