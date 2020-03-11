Police Parade 105 Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Drug Dealers, Gun Manufacturers In Abuja

Those paraded by the police are suspected to have been involved or caught in different criminal acts in the Federal Capital Territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

The police in Abuja have paraded 105 individuals over alleged criminal activities.

According to the police, those paraded are suspected to be kidnappers, armed robbers, gun manufacturers, drug dealers supplying kidnappers.

“Over 50 AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, drugs, motorcycles and cars modified to conceal and transport rifles were all recovered,” the police said.

The police claimed that the suspects confessed to multiple kidnappings and killings in several states including the attack on the Emir Of Potiskum convoy along Zaria-Kaduna Road in December 2019.

The force added that efforts were being made to arrest remaining gang members and recover more weapons.

