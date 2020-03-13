BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To

His exit from the community comes shortly after a visit by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2020

Following an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordering the release from house arrest of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the ex-monarch is now on his way out of the Awe tow in Nasarawa State where he had been held up.

His exit from the community comes shortly after a visit by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday. 

Kano State Executive Council approved Sanusi’s dethronement at a special sitting held on Monday.  Sanusi’s Luggage SaharaReporters Media

Since coming on the throne, Sanusi, who rose to become governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank as a professional, has always spoken out against harmful traditions and practices in the North, often times drawing the ire of elites in the region.

It is not clear yet where the former Emir of Kano is headed. 

