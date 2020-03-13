JUST IN: Nigerian Tests Negative To Coronavirus After Contact With Italian

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said that the test result of a person, who had contact with the Italian that imported Coronavirus into Nigeria had returned negative.

Ehanire made the disclosure while giving a live update on the situation of Coronavirus in Nigeria on Friday.

He said the patient, who was Nigeria's second case, will soon be allowed to go home.

Nigeria announced its first Coronavirus case in February after the Italian came into the country through a Turkish Airlines flight and had contact with several persons in Lagos and Ogun states.

He remains in a Lagos hospital undergoing treatment for the virus.