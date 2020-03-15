BREAKING: At Least 15 Persons Confirmed Dead, 50 Houses Destroyed In Suspicious Lagos Explosion

At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead at the Abule Ado area of Lagos after an explosion on Sunday morning.

Among those confirmed dead are a couple and three of their children on their way to church at the time of the incident.

They were caught in the fire caused by the explosion while driving in their vehicle.

The disaster also damaged over 50 buildings in the area and neighbouring communities, according to emergency workers, who spoke with SaharaReporters.

Security agencies now investigating the situation believe that the explosion was triggered by a woman said to be cooking close to a factory housing combustible items.

Others however, believe that the incident could indeed be a bomb attack on the community by terrorists.

A boarding school around the vicinity of the explosion, Bethlehem Girls College, has evacuated all pupils and staff while residents of the area are trying to salvage whatever they can from their houses as the fire spreads across the community.