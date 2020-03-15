BREAKING: At Least 15 Persons Confirmed Dead, 50 Houses Destroyed In Suspicious Lagos Explosion

Among those confirmed dead are a couple and three of their children on their way to church at the time of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020

At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead at the Abule Ado area of Lagos after an explosion on Sunday morning. 

Among those confirmed dead are a couple and three of their children on their way to church at the time of the incident. 

They were caught in the fire caused by the explosion while driving in their vehicle.

The disaster also damaged over 50 buildings in the area and neighbouring communities, according to emergency workers, who spoke with SaharaReporters. 

Security agencies now investigating the situation believe that the explosion was triggered by a woman said to be cooking close to a factory housing combustible items.

Others however, believe that the incident could indeed be a bomb attack on the community by terrorists.

A boarding school around the vicinity of the explosion, Bethlehem Girls College, has evacuated all pupils and staff while residents of the area are trying to salvage whatever they can from their houses as the fire spreads across the community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Osinbajo Confirms Death Of Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NNPC Shuts Down Oil Pipelines Around Abule Ado After Explosion
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Principal Of Boarding School Around Lagos Explosion Site Injured
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News JUST IN: Nigerian Navy Hospital Affected In Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Sanusi: Where Are Akalamagbo Birds, The Bullet-biters? By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Reports Lagos: Nigeria’s ‘Mega City’ Where Deadly Explosions Haunt Rich, Poor Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Osinbajo Confirms Death Of Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NNPC Shuts Down Oil Pipelines Around Abule Ado After Explosion
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad