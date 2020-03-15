BREAKING: NNPC Shuts Down Oil Pipelines Around Abule Ado After Explosion

The incident also led to the destruction of several houses with residents seen hurriedly removing personal items from some of the affected buildings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has shut down oil pipelines around Abule Ado area of Lagos following multiple explosions that rocked the community on Sunday morning, leading to fire outbreak.  See Also Sahara Reporters Houses Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Lagos 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that the explosion was caused by combustible items inside a factory within the vicinity. 

Though officials of the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are at the site of the explosion trying to put out the fire that is fast spreading to buildings around the area, the situation remains critical.

SaharaReporters, New York

