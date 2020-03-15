Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Lagos Explosion

The explosion that rocked Abule Ado area of Lagos and environs on Sunday morning led to the death of over 15 persons and destroyed more than 50 houses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to victims of Lagos explosion.

Buhari, who expressed his thoughts via Twitter, said, "I received with sadness the news of the explosion in Lagos, which caused loss of lives and property. 

"While the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and government and people of Lagos State."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

