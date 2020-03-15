Death Toll In Lagos Explosion Hits 17

The explosion resulted in the damage of over 50 houses including Bethlehem Girls College where 36 school pupils were injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020



Seventeen persons have been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority in the explosion that rocked Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday morning. 

Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs of LASEMA, said that hundreds of people were also left homeless and displace by the incident.

He said, "17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries on site.

"Properties estimated to worth hundreds of millions of naira with unquantifiable devastation to other assets as well as the environment.

"Aside these, people in their hundreds have suddenly become displaced persons. 

"Upon the arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, it was discovered that a raging fire had displaced several residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

