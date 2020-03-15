Houses Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Lagos

Scores of houses have been destroyed in several Lagos communities after an explosion hit the city on Sunday morning.

Persons residing in Abule Ado, FESTAC, Ojo and other areas all had bitter tales to tell on various social media platforms as they lamented the destruction of their houses and other structures.

HAPPENING NOW: Residents scamper for safety as explosion rocks Lagos.

The fire is spreading fast and residents are now packing out of their homes@lasemasocial @rrslagos767 @followlasg @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/8m8tt5D8pK — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 15, 2020

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority revealed that a pipeline exploded around Abule Ado while the Federal Fire Service in a post on Twitter disclosed that they were tracking the situation.

Sources however, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the incident was caused by multiple factory explosions at Abule Ado.