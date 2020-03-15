JUST IN: Nigerian Navy Hospital Affected In Lagos Explosion





The Nigerian Navy Referral Hospital, Ojo, Lagos, is among over 50 buildings affected by Sunday's explosion around the Abule Ado area of the city.

The explosion caused damage to upper part of the hospital.

"There were substantial damage done to the ceiling in the hospital," said spokesperson for Western Naval Command, Lagos, Commander Thomas Otuji.

The hospital also received over 55 victims from the incident as it was revealed that 36 school children suspected to be of Bethlehem Girls College were also admitted for treatment.

"The hospital attended to 55 persons made up of 36 school children and 19 adults.

"One of the adults had about 35 per cent mixed degree burns with inhalation injuries and pulmonary edema.

"Seven other adults and two children are on admission in the wards while two other adults have traumatic brain injury and were referred to LUTH for neurosurgical intervention.

"The remaining 43 have been treated and discharged. Unfortunately, three people were brought in dead, two females and a male," Commander Otuji said.

