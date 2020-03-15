UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion

SaharaReporters can confirm that students of Bethlehem Girls College escaped the fire outbreak caused by an explosion at Abule-Ado area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

The incident led to the destruction of several houses with residents seen hurriedly removing personal items from some of the affected buildings.

The school is located close to the explosion site.

While residents were unable to move close to the school to rescue the students, teachers and those present were able to find an escape route for all those trapped inside.

A parent, who spoke with our correspondent, said the school called them to immediately come for their children.

However, a staff of the school is missing and yet to be found as at the time of filing this report.

A parent said, “Students survived, they (school) called parents to come and take their children home.

“She (my daughter) came back with only her Sunday uniform, the church was completely burnt down.

“They broke a wall for the students to escape, right now, a reverend sister is missing.”