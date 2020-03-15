UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion

The incident led to the destruction of several houses with residents seen hurriedly removing personal items from some of the affected buildings. The school is located close to the explosion site.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020

SaharaReporters can confirm that students of Bethlehem Girls College escaped the fire outbreak caused by an explosion at Abule-Ado area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

The incident led to the destruction of several houses with residents seen hurriedly removing personal items from some of the affected buildings.

The school is located close to the explosion site.

While residents were unable to move close to the school to rescue the students, teachers and those present were able to find an escape route for all those trapped inside. 

A parent, who spoke with our correspondent, said the school called them to immediately come for their children.

However, a staff of the school is missing and yet to be found as at the time of filing this report.

A parent said, “Students survived, they (school) called parents to come and take their children home.

“She (my daughter) came back with only her Sunday uniform, the church was completely burnt down.

“They broke a wall for the students to escape, right now, a reverend sister is missing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Osinbajo Confirms Death Of Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Amnesty Wants Justice For 640 Persons Killed After Giwa Barracks Attack By Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Justice For Sale: After Investigation Exposing Illegality Of Lagos Police ‘Anti-Cultism’ Unit, Commissioner Announces Department’s Suspension
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Osinbajo Confirms Death Of Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sanusi: Where Are Akalamagbo Birds, The Bullet-biters? By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Federal University Of Agriculture Abeokuta Vice-Chancellor, Prof Felix Salako, A Rogue Administrator On Devilish Mission Against Ifemosu Michael Adewale By Tijani Adebayo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Amnesty Wants Justice For 640 Persons Killed After Giwa Barracks Attack By Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Disaster Averted As Lagos Emergency Service Curtails Fire Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Justice For Sale: After Investigation Exposing Illegality Of Lagos Police ‘Anti-Cultism’ Unit, Commissioner Announces Department’s Suspension
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal JUST IN: Court Grants Interim Order Releasing Dethroned Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Houses Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged $2.1m Fraud: Court Dismisses Ex-NIHS Boss, Femi Thomas, No Case Application
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad