All Progressives Congress Suspends NEC Meeting Indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress has suspended indefinitely its National Executive Council meeting scheduled to hold on March 17, 2020.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, made the announcement after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The suspension of the NEC was one of the agreements reached during the meeting between Buhari and APC governors to douse the tension created by the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party.