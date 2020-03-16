Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC

The three-man panel led by Abubakar Yahaya ordered a stay of execution of the ruling by the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, pending the determination of the appeal filed by Oshiomhole.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has returned Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court had ordered Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the party following his suspension by the Edo State chapter of the APC.

Oshiomhole in his appeal asked the court to set aside the suspension order.

