Benin Republic Records First Coronavirus Case

This was confirmed by the country's Health Minister, Benjamin Hounkpatin. Hounkpatin revealed that a man, who came into the country from Burkina Faso, tested positive after recently visiting Belgium.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

The Republic of Benin has confirmed its first Coronavirus case.

This was confirmed by the country's Health Minister, Benjamin Hounkpatin.

Hounkpatin revealed that a man, who came into the country from Burkina Faso, tested positive after recently visiting Belgium.

The presence of the virus in Benin makes the country the 27th on the African continent.

SaharaReporters had earlier published a list of all African countries where the virus had been detected.

Earlier, the Government of Ghana ordered the closure of all schools and suspended public events to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

